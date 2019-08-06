Donna Glenell UnderwoodJuly 16, 1937 - Aug. 4, 2019Donna Glenell Underwood, 82, of McGregor, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, at Trinity Fellowship of Central Texas, 388 Cotton Belt Pkwy, McGregor, with the Rev. Roger West officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Donna was born July 16, 1937 to Donald William and Bethel Dell (Hollis) Morse in Austin, Texas. She married Charles Edward Simpson April 3, 1953. After the passing of Charles, Donna met John L. Underwood, Sr., they were married November 30, 1967. She worked in the healthcare industry as a LVN for many years. Donna enjoyed reading, crocheting and quilting, along with fishing. She was a faithful member at Trinity Fellowship and loved doing things with her church family.She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Edward Simpson and John L. Underwood Sr.; children, Deborah Cox, JoAnn Gregory, and April Hicks; sisters, Helen Elmore and Oleta Tillman; and twin brother, Donald Glenn Morse.Donna is survived by her children, Charline Smith and husband, Lester, Donann Saxton, Carla Burton, Glenn Simpson and wife, Debra, Melissa Larance and husband, Allen, and John Underwood, Jr.; and niece, Lilly Newman (who was like a daughter); numerous grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and good friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
