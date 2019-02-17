Josefina UdellJune 15, 1933 - Feb. 14, 2019Josefina Trevino Udell, of China Sring, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A full obituary is available at www.oakcrestwaco.com. The family invites you to leave a message or a memory.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.