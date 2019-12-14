Weldon TylerMar 5, 1931 - Dec 11, 2019Weldon Dennis Tyler passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. Services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with The Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Weldon was born March 5, 1931, in Memphis, Texas, to Gulliver Ermon and Robbie Hopkins Tyler. Weldon graduated from La Vega High School and soon after joined the Army, where he served in the Korean War with the 28th General Hospital Division. Upon returning from war, he married the love of his life, Joy Walker, in 1953. They were married for 63 years until her passing. He worked in credit management for many years before starting his own business, Tyler Distributors, in 1979, where he became known as "the whistling cap man." Weldon was a 60-plus-year member of the George M. Denton Masonic Lodge #24.He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy; parents; three brothers, Ermon, J.D., and Gene Tyler; and two sisters, Edna Gowdy and LaVerne Davis.He is survived by two sons, Dicky Tyler and wife, Phyllis, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Ricky Tyler and wife, Kim, of Temple, Texas; daughter, Terri Tyler Hafer of Hewitt, Texas; five grandchildren, Teffani Tyler Davis and husband, Tracy, Seth Tyler and wife, Carrie, Dustin Tyler and wife, Katie, Hannah Hafer Sanders and husband, Chris, and Hallie Hafer; four great-grandchildren, Rylee Davis, Tyce Tyler, Lennon Tyler, and Maren Tyler; two brother-in laws, Gary Walker and John Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in his honor to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Fuzzy Friends Rescue or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
