Weldon TylerMarch 5, 1931 - Dec. 11, 2019Weldon Tyler passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

