Henderson TylerJan. 29, 1923 - Dec. 26, 2019Henderson Lee Tyler "Jim", 96, passed away December 26, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at Wesley U.M.C., Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Henderson Tyler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries