Maxie Dean Tye Oct. 1, 1932 - April 9, 2020 Maxie "Dean" Tye, of McGregor, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Wesley Woods Nursing Facility. A private burial at Rosemound Cemetery will be Monday, April 13. Dean was born October 1, 1932, to Curtis Tye, Sr. and Sallie Pitts. He worked as a wash foreman at Martin Linen for 40 plus years. He loved to walk and pick up cans along the way, and loved his cowboy movies, diet cokes, and ice cream. Dean was preceded in death by his companion, Dorothy; father, Curtis Sr.; mother, Sallie; sisters, Flossie, Duke, Kat; and brothers, Curtis Jr., Alvin, Johnny and Carl. Dean is survived by his brother, Gene; sons, Kenneth, Darrell and wife, Cindy; daughters, Kristi and husband, Chris, Stacie and husband, Cody; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family greatly appreciates the Bluebonnet Health Services Hospice Team and Wesley Woods Nursing Staff. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

