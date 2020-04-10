Maxie D. Tye

Oct. 1, 1932 - April 9, 2020

Maxie Dean Tye, 87, of McGregor, TX, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Rosemound Cemetery. Due to state mandates, graveside services will be limited to immediate family members with others respecting social distancing.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maxie Tye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries