Maxie D. Tye
Oct. 1, 1932 - April 9, 2020
Maxie Dean Tye, 87, of McGregor, TX, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Rosemound Cemetery. Due to state mandates, graveside services will be limited to immediate family members with others respecting social distancing.
