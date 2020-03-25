Mary Turpin July 15, 1961 - March 23, 2020 Mrs. Mary Christine Turpin, 58, of Lorena, passed away Monday 23, 2020, with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be an open visitation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 26, at the funeral home. Mary was born on July 15, 1961, to Bill Hobson and Mary Esther Murphy in Wichita, Kansas. She was a longtime resident of McLennan County. Mary married the love of her life, James Turpin, on November 26, 1993, in Bullhead City, Arizona. They celebrated 27 years and three months together. Mary worked cellular sales from 1989 to 2016 and also worked with McLennan County as a Deputy District Clerk from 2016 to 2020. She enjoyed antique shopping, genealogy, reading, and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Alan Hobson. Survivors include her husband, James Earnest Turpin of Lorena; son, Robin Joel South, Jr. of Waco; daughters, Holly Elizabeth Cobb and husband, Mark, of Troy, Jessica Lynn Jones and husband, Richard, of Moody; grandchildren, Kaylee Scott, Lane Cobb, Austin Cobb, Jackson Uloth, Joel Uloth, Katelynn Jones, Alex Jones, Dalyce Jones, and Zoie Jones; father, Bill Hobson of Weatherford; mother, Mary Esther Hobson of Wichita, KS; sister, Jeannie Scott and husband, Terry, of Anniston, AL; brothers, Bill Hobson of Wichita, KS; Bob Hobson of New York, Eddie Combs and wife, Tammy, of Lewisville, TX, and Mark Hobson and wife, Elaine, of Wichita, KS.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco man arrested, accused of raping girl, 14, who contracted STD
-
Family sues local mortuary over how relative's arrangements were handled
-
Waco mayor: Seventh local COVID-19 case announced; community spread confirmed
-
Waco, McLennan County issue shelter-in-place order; county cases rise to 20
-
Affidavit: Man tied woman up, repeatedly raped her
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.