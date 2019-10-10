Winnie Snell TurnerAugust 27, 1954 - Oct. 4, 2019Winnie Snell Turner, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com

