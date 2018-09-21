Willa Dean TurnerOct. 3, 1929 - Sept. 19, 2018Willa Dean Turner entered heaven, September 19, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 22, at Cole Funeral Home, with Mr. Samuel Embry officiating. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 21, at the funeral home.Willa Dean was born, October 3, 1929, to Thomas and Doshia Gross in Tulsa, OK. Her family moved to the Texas Panhandle in the early 1930's where she attended school in Phillips, Texas. After graduation, Willa Dean entered Business College in Tulsa, OK, before obtaining employment at Phillips Petroleum Company. It was there she met her future husband, Eddie Turner. The couple married in February 1950 and lived in Phillips before moving to McGregor, Texas, in 1956. They called McGregor home for over 53 years living in the same house and among the same neighbors.As a young housewife and mother, Willa Dean was active in her daughters' lives and with her church home, College Avenue Baptist Church. She loved working with children, evident by her teaching of Sunday school, Bible School and by being a troop leader in the Camp Fire Girls organization. Willa Dean also loved to stay physically active by bowling in organized leagues and participating in local exercise classes. In the mid 60's Willa Dean re-entered the work force at Word Inc. in Waco, Texas, retiring with 25 years of service. After retirement, Willa Dean assisted her niece Jeannie in the teaching of elementary students. This work lasted 10 years where Willa Dean became a favorite "Aunt Dean" among students and teachers and was honored with the distinction of Volunteer of the Year.Willa Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Turner; parents, Thomas and Doshia Gross; infant son, Edward Boyd Turner, Jr.; and her dear sister, Colleen Braden.Survivors include her daughters, Carla Kueck and husband, Leslie, of Rosenberg, Texas, Elaine Lippe and husband, David, of Hewitt, Texas; grandchildren, Kristine Williams, Shana Mignery, Joseph Lippe, and Justin Kueck; brother, Dr. John Allen Gross of Houston, Texas; sister, Thomasene Maple of Pueblo, Colorado; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Willa Dean will be remembered by all for her wonderful sense of humor and sweet spirit. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Wesley Woods and Providence Hospice for their tender care of our precious mother during the last years of her life.In lieu of flowers, we suggest, donations to the Alzheimer Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
