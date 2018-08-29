Sharon TurnerMay 6, 1946 - Aug. 27, 2018Sharon Patricia Gartman Spell Turner, 72, of Axtell, passed away, Monday, August 27, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 29, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Axtell, Texas.Sharon was born, May 6, 1946, to Harold and Martha Fitzpatrick, in Bevier, MO, and is one of six children. She was raised in Houston and attended Jesse H. Jones High School. She was a memeber of Axtell Baptist Church, but attended Grace Gospel in Axtell.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Van "Bo" Turner; parents, Mr. and Mrs. RV Gartman; and daughter, Lorrie Leigh Spell.She is survived by daughters, Kelley Patricia Spell and husband, Raul Hernandez, of Ft. Worth, and Shelley Joyce Hall of Waco; grandchildren, Brittany M. Hall, Christopher E. Hall, Jr. and wife, Rose, Rachael P. Hall, and Laura-Grace Hall; great-grandchildren, Clair Bratrude, Elijah Van Ray Hall, and a third due in January 2019; five siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

