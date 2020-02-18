Sandra L. TurnerSept. 18, 1945 - Feb. 8, 2020Sandra Louise Turner passed away February 8, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at McDowell Funeral Home. Viewing 2 hours prior to service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

