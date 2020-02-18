Sandra L. TurnerSept. 18, 1945 - Feb. 8, 2020Sandra Louise Turner passed away February 8, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at McDowell Funeral Home. Viewing 2 hours prior to service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.