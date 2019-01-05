Pearl Turner-PayneJan. 13, 1939 - Dec. 27, 2018Services for Pearl Ella Williams Turner-Payne will be 11 am, Saturday, Jan. 5, at Greater Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Moonlight Cemetery in Robinson, TX. Robertson Funeral Home - Marlin, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

