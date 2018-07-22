Michael TurnerNov 12, 1939 - July 19, 2018Mike Turner, of McGregor, passed away, Thursday, July 19, 2018, at the age of 78. A visitation will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Drive, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m., Jim Herring, Paul Allison, and Mark Cunningham will officiate at the service.Mr. Turner was born, November 12, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of the late James William and Marilyn (Jordan) Turner. In 1958, he graduated from Carthage High School and attended the University of Houston. In 1966, he received a diploma from the Houston School of Medical Technology. On September 4, 1965, he married Barbara Lou Williams in Bellmead, Texas and moved to McGregor in 1973 from Houston.Much of his life was in sales and the transportation business. After twelve years of service, he retired from Willis Shaw Express in 2001. The avid golfer and hunter enjoyed various outdoor activities. For many years, he was an active member of First United Methodist Church where he sang in the Chancel Choir, was a member of the Staff Parish Relations Committee, was a teacher of the Friendship Class, and a teacher and member of the Sunshine Class and a member of the Administrative Board. In earlier years, he was a Boy Scout Assistant Master of Troop 431.Also preceding him in death were his step-father and step-mother, O. J. Harris and Edwegie Turner.Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Barbara; two sons, Jason Turner and wife, Tami, and Tim Turner and wife, Kara; two brothers, Craig Turner and wife, Denise, Jimmy Turner; sister, Carolyn Jones and six grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested First Tee Golf of Texas, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Caring Committee of Fist United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison St. McGregor, Texas, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
