Michael TurnerNov. 12, 1939 - July 19, 2018Mike Turner, of McGregor, passed away, Thursday, July 19, 2018, at the age of 78. A visitation will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Drive, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m., Jim Herring, Paul Allison, and Mark Cunningham will officiate at the service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

