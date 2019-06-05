Jodie Lynn TurnerJune 20, 1972 - June 1, 2019Ms. Jodie Lynn Turner, of Robinson, Texas, after a five year battle with breast cancer, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Born in Tyler, Texas. June 20, 1972, Jodie graduated from McGregor High School in 1990, as a member of the National Honor Society. She attended MCC and Southwest University where she studied education and psychology. Jodie discovered her passion for fashion and cosmetology and became a talented beautician. She specialized in hair color and color correction. Many considered her one of the best. She studied photography and won several awards for her efforts and talents.Jodie had a big heart and was involved in the Robinson Rocket's booster club, and volunteered her services for cancer patients. She was a vibrant, beautiful, and devoted mother who would do anything for her children. She loved to take her children to amusement parks and Queenrych concerts.Jodie is survived by her daughter, Fallon Ramos; son, Daylon Clendennan; parents, Danny and Elizabeth Turner of Robinson; brother, Jason Turner and wife, Catherine, and their children, Jodie's nieces, Kaylin, Trinity, and Lily, all from Clear Lake, Texas; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Jodie's best friend and Godmother to her daughter, Debbie Irwin.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials contributions be directed to "Jodie L. Turner children's Education Fund" at Community Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 2303, Waco, TX 76703.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
