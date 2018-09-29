Charles B. TurnerJan. 25, 1923 - Sept. 12, 2018Charles B. Turner, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away, Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the age of 95. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., October 2, at First United Methodist Church in Waco, Texas. Private burial will follow in Mineral Wells, Texas.Charles was born, January 25, 1923, in Palo Pinto County, Texas, to Jess and Laura Turner. He was one of three boys. He finished high school in Mineral Wells, and attended Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth, until entering cadet pilot training in 1941.Charles loved to fly. He began flying in high school. When the war in Europe began, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. His first assignment was with the 1st Air Commando Group as a glider pilot. He served as a combat pilot in China, Burma and the India Theater until 1945. He flew over 50 recorded combat missions in B25H, C47, and gliders. He was proud to have served his country in WWII and continued to be active in the First Air Commando Association, National WWII Glider Pilots Association, Air Commando Association, The Military Order of the World Wars, and Chindits Old Comrades Association, England.Since leaving the military, he has been involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of numerous patented and proprietary products. In 1968, he and an associate formed Time Manufacturing Company in Waco, Texas, making Versalift Hydraulic Lifts. Charles served as CEO until the company was acquired by O'Flaherty Holding Company. He then served as president and as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was on the board of O'Flaherity Holdings, Inc., O'Flaherity Finance Corporation and Time International, Inc. He served on the board of Texas National Bank, Chairman of the Trust Department and on their Executive Committee. He was a founder and on the Board of Directors of Texas First State Bank, Waco, Texas.Charles was an avid golfer and tennis player which he shared both with family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf all over the world in his travels and played league tennis well in to his 80s. He also had a passion for ranching and being a steward of the land. Charles developed a reputation herd of commercial Brangus cattle and a market for quality commercial bulls. He was a horseman, enjoying working horses and riding.He loved to share his passion with his beloved grandchildren and anyone else who crossed his path. Gramps always had time to explore nature, drive the ranch, look for arrowheads and fossils, fish and talk about livestock with his grandchildren. All who knew him would agree he always had a thirst for knowledge and was a teacher and mentor who enjoyed sharing that knowledge. He had a quick wit, an infectious smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit.Charles believed in giving back to his community. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and on numerous boards and committees. He was a Methodist Home board member and was Chairman of the Church Growth and Development Methodist Central Texas Conference. He was a board member of the Waco Symphony Association and on their Executive Committee. He worked many years with the Heart O' Texas Fair and served as chairman of the Heart O' Texas Fair. Charles served on the Providence Hospital Board, as the Vice Chairman of the board and Chairman of the Building Committee. He was strong supporter of education and supported McLennan Community College and Baylor University. He and his wife, Dorothy, set up a scholarship at MCC to help students receive their education. They also mentored students from Baylor University. They loved to adopt students and enjoyed fellowshipping with them.Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; two brothers, Jess and Joe Turner; and son-in-law, Harold Dean Martin.He is survived by two daughters, Dell Martin and Cindy Leonard and husband, Paul; five grandchildren, Melissa Martin Hoggett and husband, Jerry, Dean Martin and wife, Belinda, Jennifer Martin Riley and husband, Kelly, Leigh Ann Leonard Stull and husband, Stephen, and Lauren Leonard; six great-grandchildren, Samantha Hoggett, Trady and Hannah Martin, Cecilia Riley, Emerson and Leonard Stull; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: McLennan Community College Foundation: The Dorothy and Charles Turner Scholarship Fund, www.mclennan.edu/foundation/, 1400 College Dr. Waco TX 76708.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
