Stephen TurnageDec. 06, 1965 - Feb. 02, 2020Stephen Craig Turnage, 54, of Waco, passed away February 2, 2020, after a brief but strong battle against liver cancer.Steve opened his tab on December 6th, 1965, in Fort Worth, Texas. Steve had been married to his high school sweetheart, Nancy Dyer. From that marriage, they had two children: Jackie and Dillan.Steve was also an adoring fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Steve requested that at his funeral, the Cowboys act as pallbearers, so the team could let him down one last time. Steve was sure they won't show up, much like they fail to do on Sundays.Steve left the tab open for his sons, Dillan Turnage and Chaz Jackson; his daughter, Jackie Dyer-Wymore, son-in-law Cody Wymore, and grandson Jaxon. As well as his brothers, Tommy Graves, Mike Parsons, and Mitch Parsons.Steve's memory also lives within his loving friends, many of which he considered as family.Steve will be catching up with his father, William Turnage; his brother, Randall Graves; his grandparents; his father, Bob Parsons; his former wife, Nancy Dyer; and his mother, Dorinda Dickson.Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., February 15, at the Bosqueville Cemetery. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at Poppa Rollos at 12:30 p.m.
Tags
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.