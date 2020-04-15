Kenneth Joe Tull

June 21, 1951 - April 12, 2020

Kenneth Joe Tull, 68, of Waco, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. The family will receive friends from one's vehicle from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, April 16, at Rosemound Cemetery. Under Texas mandate, up to ten persons are allowed under the tent with others respecting social distancing from afar. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Tull as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries