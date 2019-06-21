Gary Lee TullAug. 7, 1957 - June 19, 2019Pastor Gary Tull, 61, went home to his Heavenly Father Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Graham. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at First Baptist Church in Graham. Family visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, at Country Road Fellowship, Highway 16 South at FM 1191. Burial will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, in China Spring Cemetery in China Spring, Texas.Gary was born August 7, 1957 in Waco to the late Lois Ann Farris Tull and Thomas Marion Tull. Gary married his love, Melinda Staley, November 10, 1979 in Fort Worth and moved back to China Spring where he was raised. After serving in several churches in youth ministry and associate pastor he moved to Graham in 1986. Gary continued his education and graduated from Baptist Christian College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. After serving as pastor of two other churches and Assistant to the Pastor of First Baptist Church Graham for ten years, he along with several other families formed Country Road Fellowship. Along with being a Pastor, Gary proudly serves as Chaplain for the First Responders of Young County, and is a licensed auctioneer.Gary was a steadfast man of God, and if you ever had the opportunity to meet him, that was impossible to miss. He was married to the love of his life, a partner who shared his love of the ministry and his Savior. He was the proud father to a beautiful daughter, who brought him two grandsons who shared his love of nature. Most importantly, Gary wanted everyone he met to know his Savior, Jesus Christ.Survivors include: wife, Melinda Tull of Graham; daughter, LeeAnn Steadham and husband, Cole, of Graham; grandchildren, Scout and Sawyer Steadham; sister, Ann Richardson and husband, Ronnie, of Crawford; brothers, Tommy Tull and partner, Merle Fecht, of Waco, and Terry Tull of China Spring; several nieces and nephews also survive along with Gary's Country Road Fellowship Church Family.The family wishes to thank the nurses on The Harris Methodist 7th floor for their care and friendship. With thanks as well to the Graham Regional Medical Center hospice nurses for their attentiveness to Gary and our family during this very difficult time.The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the members of our law enforcement community for standing with Gary through the entirety of his time in GRMC.The Family asks that Memorials be made to Country Road Fellowship, PO Box 997, Graham, Texas 76450Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
