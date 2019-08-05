Teresa TuckerJuly 7, 1952 - Aug. 2, 2019Teresa "Terrie" Tucker passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Services will be 1:30 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Trent Futral officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Monday, August 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Terrie was born July 7, 1952, in Amarillo, Texas, to Dan and Dorothy Gaddis. She married Randy Tucker, the love of her life, on September 23, 1973. They were blessed to be married for 45 years and had two sons, Steve and Scott. Terrie worked in early childhood education for over 25 years, and as a volunteer at the Getterman Wellness Center in Waco for the past 18 years. Her passion was her family and caring for others. She especially enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren. Her light will shine through others forever.She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Jo Gaddis.Terrie is survived by her husband, Randy Tucker of Waco; son, Steve Tucker and wife, Courtney, of La Vernia and their three children, Mackenzie, Allison, and Blake; son, Scott Tucker and wife, Rachel, of Sahuarita, Arizona and their two children, Annalee and Austin; father, Dan Gaddis of River Oaks; brother in-law, Cory Tucker of Fort Worth; sister, Danna Moore and husband, David, of Amarillo; sister, Barbara Fowler and husband, Colin, of Amarillo; brother, Bill Gaddis and wife, Patti, of Van Alstyne; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She loved them all.Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association or the charity of your choice in Terrie's memory. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
