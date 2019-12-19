Sallye R. TuckerJuly 19, 1928 - Dec. 17, 2019Sallye Ruth Tucker, 91, of Axtell, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Waco. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Friday, December 20, at Billington Church, 1143 LCR 114, Mt. Calm. Interment will immediately follow at Billington Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., in Waco.Online guestbook available at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

