R.D. TuckerJuly 15, 1924 - May 5, 2019R.D. "Dick" Tucker, 94, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Bold Springs Cemetery near West.R.D. was born July 15, 1924, in West, Texas, to T.W. and Sallie (Denton) Tucker. He was a graduate of West High School and served in the United States Navy during WWII. On July 16, 1945, he was united in marriage to June Goodman. In 1953, Dick and June moved to Hillsboro where they founded Tucker Lumber Company. R.D. was an active member of the First Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and deacon.Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife of 69 years, June Tucker on October 16, 2014; and a brother, Jake Tucker.Survivors include three children, Sheryl Bech and husband, Douglas, of Houston, Bill Tucker and wife, Audrey, and Bob Tucker and wife, Jan, all of Hillsboro; sister, Martha Hix of College Station; seven grandchildren, Kristen Hatton and husband, Peter, Allison Cunningham and husband, Sean, Carson Tucker and wife, Mika, Haley Hurunui, Denton Tucker and wife, Leeann, Brandon Tucker and wife, Stephanie, and Bradley Tucker and wife, Tabetha; 16 great-grandchildren, Rebecca Hatton, David Hatton, Jonathan Hatton, Cate Cunningham, Linley June Cunningham, Margaret Cunningham, Quinn Tucker, Clark Tucker, Lillie June Tucker, Hayes Tucker, Tareec Hurunui, Luya Hurunui, Brylee Tucker, Blaire Tucker, Landon Tucker, and Callie Tucker.Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Christian School, P. O. Box 271, Hillsboro, TX 76645.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
- Updated
Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers works against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.