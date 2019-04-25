Ola Vee TuckerJuly 20, 1922 - April 22, 2019Mrs. Ola V. Tucker, 96, of McGregor, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. A visitation, for familiy and friends will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, Texas. Please note, funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at Connally-Compton Funeral Directors in Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

