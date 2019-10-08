John G. TuckerOct. 4, 1931 - Oct 5, 2019Chief Warrant Officer (retired) John G. "Jack" Tucker, a long time resident of Hewitt, passed away Saturday afternoon Oct. 5, 2019, at the age of 88. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Oct 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. 1st St. with the Rev. Chris Sammons and the Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Interment with military honors, will follow in Waco Memorial Park.Jack was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the son of the late John Granvil, Sr. and Susan Margaret (McBroome) Tucker. He married his much loved wife, Peggy Farish Tucker Dec. 26, 1954, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. A graduate of Vicksburg High School in 1949, he also held an Industrial Engineering Degree from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.After a successful 25 year career in the United States Army, Jack retired as a Chief Warrant Officer W3. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, also serving in Okinowa, Germany, Yugoslavia and the Korean Conflict. He also served several posts in the United States. While serving his country, he was awarded four Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals, Parachute Medal and several other prestigious awards. When Jack retired from the military in 1992, he accepted a position with M&M Mars candy Company; retiring after 16 years of service.For more than 40 years, Jack was a member of First Baptist Church of Hewitt. He served as a Deacon and was a member of the Glory Bound Sunday School Class. He also was an active Gideon.Until his health failed, Jack enjoyed anything outdoors, particularly fishing with his wife and teaching his grandchildren to fish and swim at the family lake house. His favorite hobby was building furniture in his wood working shop for his family and church.Also preceding Jack in death was his sister, Martha Hollowell of Vicksburg, MS; and his daughter, Janice McIntosh of Jacksonville, Florida.Survivors include his wife Peggy of 65 years; along with John Granvil Tucker, III and wife, Kristi of Hempstead, Steven F. Tucker and wife, Johnna of Mt. Vernon, TX; son-in-law Grant McIntosh of Jacksonville, FL; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be John IV, Matthew, Brett, Steven, Drake, Cole, Kade Tucker and James Leach.For those desiring, the family has suggested the Funeral Benevolence Fund at First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. 1st Street, Hewitt, Texas 76643, for memorial contributions.
