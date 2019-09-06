Catherine TuckerOct. 30, 1942 - Sept. 1, 2019Services for Catherine Tucker will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

