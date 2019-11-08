Laurie TsuchiyaMarch 27, 1964 - Nov. 2, 2019Laurie Larue Tsuchiya, 55, of Waco, went to be with her Lord and Savior, having passed away peacefully at her home in China Spring, Saturday, November 2, 2019, after four years of struggling against cancer. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A short gathering of family and friends will take place following the service. Please dress casual.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Fuzzy Friends of Waco and/or The LaVega Pirates Education Foundation in memory of Laurie Tsuchiya (www.piratesfoundation.org) or call 254-299-6729.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

