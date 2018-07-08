Francis A. TrzcinskiJuly 17, 1924 - July 6, 2018Francis A. Trzcinski passed away, Friday, July 6, 2018, at the St. Catherine Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 11, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Burial with full Military Honors from the U.S. Air Force will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Rosary will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas.Francis was born, July 17, 1924, in Hartford, Connecticut. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when he was 17 and served as a mechanic and tail gunner on B-17 bombers in World War Two. After World War Two, he returned to Connecticut where he continued to serve in the Connecticut Air National Guard. He returned to active duty in the Air Force at the beginning of the Korean conflict and served in Korea maintaining F-86 Sabre jets.After the end of the Korean Conflict, he stayed on active duty, and in 1958, when he was stationed in England, he met Lorraine, who was his wife for 56 years. During the Vietnam Conflict, he served in aircraft maintenance on Air Force bases in England, Nebraska, Idaho, New Jersey, and Kansas. Before his retirement in 1971 after 28 years of service, he achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.Francis and his family then moved to Robinson. He was an active member of the American Legion, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, and The Knights of Columbus. He was also an active volunteer at Providence Hospital.Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine in 2017. He is survived by his children, Stephen and Leslie; grandchildren, Nikkie, Christian, and Miguel; and great-grandchildren, Angelina, Serenity, and Jace.Memorials may be made to the Polish National Home of Hartford, 60 Charter Oak Ave, Hartford, CT 06106Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.