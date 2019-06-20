Wesley Noah TrussellJanuary 27, 1997 - June 17, 2019Wesley Noah Trussell, 22, of Hubbard, Texas, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at The First Baptist Church in Mt. Calm, Texas, with Pastor John Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be held frp, 6:00 to 8:00 Friday, June 21, 2019, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Mesquite Cemetery.Wesley was born in Waco, Texas, January 27, 1997, to Marvin J. and Margaret Ann (Percivill) Trussell. He grew up in the Mt. Calm/ Penelope area and attended school in Penelope, where he graduated from Penelope High School in 2015. Wesley served his country in the United States Navy. He also worked for Jack Harwell Detention Center in Waco and the Czech Inn in West. He was currently employed with the City of Hillsboro in the water department.When Wesley was not working he enjoyed fishing, playing video games, and he was also very artistic and enjoyed drawing. He also liked hanging out with his friends and was a very comical person.Preceding him in death were his brother, John Wayne Trussell; and grandparents, Imogene Trussell and J.B. Trussell.Wesley is survived by his parents, Marvin and Margaret Trussell of Mt. Calm, Texas; brothers, Brandon Trussell of Mt. Calm, Texas, and Jonathan Cotton of Hubbard, Texas; grandmother, Lois Vrba of Waco, Texas; nephew, Jesse Silva of Gholson, Texas; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
