Terry Dale TrullMarch 8, 1951 - Jan. 26, 2020Terry Dale Trull, 68, of China Spring, returned to the Lord that he very much loved on Sunday morning, January 26, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple after suffering from a stroke he experienced while feeding cattle.A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Terry was born March 8, 1951, in Waco, to Ross Fisher Trull and Alvena Prause Trull. He attended school in China Spring, followed by a stint with the Army National Guard in the 1970's. Terry was a rancher and adventurer, but was best known for his capacity to selflessly help others while asking nothing in return. He will be very much missed by his family, friends, and acquaintances.He was preceded in death by a great father, Ross Fisher Trull; a beautiful sister, Alicia Pocock Lucas; and a baby nephew, Shane Alexander Lindsey.Terry is survived by his mother, Alvena Pocock; sister, Neva Casey; brother, Stephen Pocock; nephew, Micah Willingham; niece, Alexa Lucas; three great-nephews; and one great-niece.We would like to give our heartfelt and grateful appreciation to Terry's cousins Marilyn Prause, Yvonne Baur, and Judy Edwards for comforting him in his last days prior to his passing.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church in Wortham Bend or Rock Creek Cowboy Church in China Spring.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
