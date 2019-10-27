Jeannine TruittJune 30, 1928 - Oct. 24, 2019Jeannine Truitt, 91, of Waco, fell asleep in death on October 24 2019.A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4911 North I-35, in Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

