Jasper Truitt Dec, 18, 1944 - April 26, 2020 Jasper Truitt passed away at his home on April 26, 2020. Jasper was born to John Truitt and Leatha Bell on December 18, 1944. He later married Jeannine Martinuzzi on June 27, 1970. She preceded him in death on October 24, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Loda (and family); his aunt, Georgia Mason (and family); his son, Samuel Michael Truitt (wife, Nicole); and grandson, Braden; as well as a host of friends and other family members.

