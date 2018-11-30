James TruesdaleApril 5, 1917 - Nov. 24, 2018Mr. James Truesdale, of Lott, TX, died on November 24, 2018, at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, TX. A viewing will be from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30, at Paul Funeral Home. A viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at Hopeful Baptist Church, Lott, TX, and the funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with The Rev. Oscar McKee will be officiating.Mr. Truesdale was born in Durango, TX, to parents Jim and Ada Truesdale. Mr. Truesdale was an amazing man who loved people, family and life. He was an Entrepreneur. He moved houses and various other jobs. He loved to laugh, and give orders and let everyone know he was in charge. His greatest passion was telling everyone about the legacy of the Truesdale family.Mr. Truesdale is survived by his children, Marsha Paul, Billy Truesdale, Doris Gorman Vergina Truesdale, Flossie Carter, Brenda Truesdale, Linda Brown, Gayle Pendleton, Earl Truesdale, Earline Collins and James Jones; and 47 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gracie Hibbler-Truesdale; and two sons, Jimmy and Thurman Truesdale.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.