Glenn TruaxMay 7, 1942 - Jan. 30, 2019Glenn Salvatore Truax, 76, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019.Visitation will be from 3-5 PM Sunday, February 3 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Monday, February 4, at Parkview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

