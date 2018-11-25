Betty TromplerApr 2, 1933 - Nov 17, 2018Betty Ann Trompler, age 85, went to be with her Lord November 17, 2018.Betty Ann was the only daughter of Dr. Jerrold Stibal and Ann Simmonds born April 2, 1933.In 1952, she met the love of her life Donald Trompler. They were married March 20, 1953 and celebrated their 63rd anniversary before he passed in 2016.Betty Ann will be remembered as a kind hearted and generous woman and a devout Lutheran. She will be missed most by her girls: daughters, Vicky Trompler and Karen (Trompler) Wente; granddaughters, Jerri Morgan, Breanna Wente and Brooke Wente; great-granddaughter, Cecilia Cargill.Her final resting place will be Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Ft. Pierce, FL where her husband and their infant son were laid to rest.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
