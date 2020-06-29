Allen L. Trigg, Sr. April 15, 1942 - June 25, 2020 Allen Leonard Trigg, Sr., 78, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Eddy Cemetery, please dress casual. Please note that all regulatory requirements, including mask usage and social distancing will be strictly observed. There will be a visitation held the week prior, from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, at the funeral home. A maximum of 50 guests are allowed in the funeral home at one time and facemasks are required. Allen was born April 15, 1942, in Clifton, TX, to Wilbert and Lillian Pederson Trigg. He worked driving a truck for 25 years for the Teamsters. Allen loved to BBQ and entered and won many competitions, competing as far as Tennessee. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Trigg; and parents, Wilbert and Lillian. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Trigg; son, Allen Trigg, Jr. and wife, Tisha; sister, Delores Sincerney and husband, Eddie; grandchildren, Taylor Trigg and fiancé, Kara Scott; Tanner Trigg and Shelby Hyde; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Max. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
