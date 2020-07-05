Allen L. Trigg April 15, 1942 - June 25, 2020 Allen Leonard Trigg, Sr., 78, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Eddy Cemetery; please dress casual. Please note that all regulatory requirements, including mask usage and social distancing will be strictly observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Trigg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries