Lisa TriceMay 21, 1958 - April 16, 2019Lisa D. Trice, 60, of Waco, passed away surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Lott, Texas. Family will be receiving friends at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20. 2019, before the service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

