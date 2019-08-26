Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...99 TO 105 DEGREES. * HEAT INDEX...107 TO 112 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...HEAT EXHAUSTION OR HEAT STROKE MAY OCCUR IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME MONDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE SURE TO CHECK ON PERSONS WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS AND THE ELDERLY, AS THEY ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. NEVER LEAVE YOUNG CHILDREN OR PETS IN AN ENCLOSED VEHICLE, EVEN FOR A SHORT TIME, AS TEMPERATURES CAN QUICKLY RISE TO LIFE THREATENING LEVELS. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911. &&