Jeannette Marie TriceOct. 8, 1922 - Aug. 22, 2019Jeannette Marie Trice passed away peacefully at her home on August 22, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, at Rosemound Cemetery, with Father Timothy Vavarek officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jeannette was born in Waco, Texas, October 8, 1922 to William L. and Ella Trice. After graduating from Waco High, she entered the Convent of Our Lady of Victory to begin her studies as a nun. She attended college in California where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She taught in various schools in California and Texas, including Dallas, Ferris, and finally St. Louis Catholic School in Waco. After retiring from teaching, she and her sister Camille embarked on various travel adventures to Florida and New Mexico. Her later years were devoted to her passion for gardening and family.She was preceded in death by her parents, W.L. and Ella Trice; grandparents, Charles and Josephine Cordelier, and C.L. and Jennie Trice; uncles, Frank Begue and Charles, Leland, and Edward Trice; and nephew, John Pankow.She is survived by her sister, Camille Pankow; nieces, Deborah Davis and husband, Buddy, Tina Hughes, and Jeannette Reimers and husband, Jim; nephews, Charles Pankow and son, Devin, and Paul Murray and wife, Jean; great-niece, Kayla Kirkpatrick and; great-nephews, Aaron Kirkpatrick and Aden, Liam, and Kellum Murray.Special thanks to Chelle and Shirley of Providence Hospice for their kindness and caring of our family.In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity are requested or to the Priest Retirement Fund.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at ww.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Teenager arrested, accused of raping girl
-
Two Waco ISD trustees voice concern with superintendent pick
-
Girl's mother testifies she caught husband leaving daughter's bedroom
-
Police in Oregon digitally removed tattoos from man's mugshot, leading to arrest. Now, a judge will weigh in.
-
Robinson man gets life in prison without parole in sexual abuse of stepdaughter
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.