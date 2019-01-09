George Keith TriceMay 8, 1954 - January 6, 2019George Keith Trice, 64, went to meet his Lord on Sunday, January 6, 2019, resting comfortably at his home in Joshua, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019, at Brazos Meadows Baptist Church in Hewitt, Texas. The immediate family will inter his ashes at the Starr family cemetery at Elkhart, Texas, at a later date.Keith was a longtime resident of Lorena, Texas, where he was the fifth of seven children born to George and Ruth Elizabeth Starr Trice. A true renaissance man, Keith enjoyed listening to music as diverse as country/western and Broadway musicals, and worked in fields as diverse as electrical contracting and jewelry retail.Through his marriage to his first bride, Pamela Weaver Trice, Keith was blessed with two daughters, Jennifer and Shelly. Many years after Pam's passing, love found Keith again; he and Terri Meuth Trice were wed on September 27, 1998, a marriage that blessed Keith with two additional children, Travis and Kelsey. In subsequent years, he welcomed these grown children's significant others as equal members of his beloved family, one that continued growing with the addition of six grandchildren. This family, along with his many siblings, extended family members, and longtime friends, were his enduring pride and joy.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sid; and first wife, Pam.He is survived by his wife, Terri, of Joshua, TX; daughter, Jennifer Trice McNiece and husband, Matthew, of Brownwood; daughter, Shelly Trice Randle and husband, Edward, and their children, Brailyn, Zeke, Trinitee, Jaxon, and Stella of Burleson; son, Travis Turk and partner, Kat Lukens, of Austin; daughter, Kelsey Bono Craig and husband, Sheldon, and their daughter, Riley, of Joshua. Keith is also survived by siblings, Elizabeth Bartlett, Rex Trice, Jan Nimmo, Treva Dayton, and Jill Boeck and their spouses; and also by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Keith to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, an organization that played an important role in his life.Donate online at LovetotheRescue.org, or download a donation form there to mail a donation.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
