Gloria M. Trevino

June 2, 1924 - July 11, 2020

Gloria Medellin Trevino, 96, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with the Rev. Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.

