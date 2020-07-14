Gloria M. Trevino
June 2, 1924 - July 11, 2020
Gloria Medellin Trevino, 96, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with the Rev. Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.
Please sign guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.