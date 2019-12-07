David TrevinoMarch 5, 1970 - Dec. 4, 2019David Trevino, 49, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Deacon Jessie C. Garza officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
