Melva Kay TremarOct. 24, 1952 - Feb. 13, 2020Melva Kay Tremar, 67, of Waco, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Waco.Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Charles Howard of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.Thoughts, memories, and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Melva Tremar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries