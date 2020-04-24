James Wesley Tremar
Feb. 16, 1932 - April 21, 2020
James Tremar, 88, of Waco, passed away peacefully at his residence Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 27, at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.
James was born February 16, 1932 in Waco. He proudly served his country in the US Army for over 33 years. After serving his country, James was became a supervisor at General Tire Company before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard Gentry; and his wife, Melva who passed away February 13, 2020.
James is survived by his sons, Carlos Dale Gentry, Meryl Gentry, James Allen Tremar and Randall Scott Tremar; daughters, Trecia Kay Tremar and Terri Ann Tremar; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Gentry; and many other family members and friends.
