Virginia Foreman Travers
April 23, 1941 - May 14, 2020
Virginia Ruth Foreman Travers, 79, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. A Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home with Joe Manuel officiating. She will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery privately with family at a later date.
Virginia was born April 23, 1941 in Mexia, Texas to the late Viola (Kimble) and Harve Foreman. Virginia was the baby of 13 children. She attended schools in Mexia and after graduating worked in general office settings retiring at the age of 51. Then for the next 28 years she held down the Baker household and helped raise her two grandchildren, Nolen and Brittany. Virginia loved her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren more than life itself. Her family and friends always came first. Her love was unconditional and all who knew Virginia realized this.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James, Arnold, Jack, Dan, Harold, and Stan; sisters, Judy Timbur, Arlie (Skip) Hancock, Betty Johnson, and twins that passed at birth.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Teresa Bea Manuel and husband, Joe of Lampasas, Deana Lea Baker and husband, Brent of Houston and Larry Frazier and wife, Andrea Ellis of Waco; sister, Pat Williams of Waco; grandchildren, Jason Melchor of Dallas, Frazier Ellis of Mesquite, Nolen Baker of Houston, Brittany Lohse and husband, Kyle of Tacoma, WA, and Sophia Peeples and husband, Will of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Sadie Melchor, Bentley Lohse, Bellamy Lohse, soon to be Baby Lohse, and Carson Ellis.
