Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... MCLENNAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... * UNTIL 345 AM CDT. * AT 1245 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. WACO REGIONAL AIRPORT MEASURED 1.5 INCHES OF RAIN OVER THE PAST HOUR. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED AND THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. AREAS THAT ARE LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO 1.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WACO, HEWITT, ROBINSON, BELLMEAD, WOODWAY, LACY-LAKEVIEW, MCGREGOR, WEST, MART, BEVERLY HILLS, LORENA, BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, MOODY, VALLEY MILLS, RIESEL, CRAWFORD, GOLINDA, HALLSBURG, NORTHCREST AND GHOLSON. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS, AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&