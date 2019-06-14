Rosemary TrautscholdJuly 23, 1930 - June 10, 2019Rosemary Trautschold, 88, passed away June 10, 2019. A private burial was held at Oakwood Cemetery.Rosemary was born in Waco to Carl and Mildred Shook Trautschold, after a difficult, complicated labor which caused her to be born with brain damage. At a young age she was institutionalized after a frontal lobotomy. Over the years, as society's views on people with mental illness changed, Rosemary moved from the Mexia State School into a community group home and a job in a sheltered workshop. She thrived in this new environment and happily enjoyed her time off reading, watching movies, exploring the community and socializing with her caregivers and roommates. Her retirement was enjoyable and included many excursions into the community and group social activities. Although she didn't have a pet, she loved animals, especially small dogs.Many thanks to the kind staff at Centex and Fisher House who made her life so pleasant, especially Anthony Gray, her social worker. Anthony never failed Rosemary and conscientiously saw to it that her needs were met while she was in his care.Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Carl Traustschold, Jr.Rosemary is survived by her guardian and friend, Pat Morrison Kultgen.Memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Central Texas.You are invited to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
