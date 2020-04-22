Kim Trammell
May 27, 1962 - April 18, 2020
Kim Wiley Trammell, age 57, of Gholson, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, April 24, at Gholson Cemetery. Kim will lie-in-state from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.
Kim was born May 27, 1962, in Waco, the daughter of Thomas Wiley and Carol (Stafford) Wiley Sexton. She attended school in Gholson and was a 1980 graduate of West High School. She also attended Hill Junior College, McLennan Community College, and North Harris County Junior College. On July 19, 2014, she was united in marriage to Mike Trammell in Gholson. Kim was a member of First Baptist Church in Gholson. She was a purchasing agent for the Texas Department of Transportation for over 26 years before retiring in August of 2019. Kim enjoyed spending time her with family, her best friends, and especially her favorite dog "Millie". She was a very avid fan of NASCAR and a great supporter of the Waco Humane Society. Kim served as a Treasurer and Secretary of the West Fair and Rodeo Association and the Gholson Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Trammell; her father, Thomas D. Wiley; her mother, Carol Sexton, all of Gholson; a stepson, Michael Trammell and wife, D'Lynn; a stepdaughter, Amanda Straten and husband, Nick; grandchildren, Mallory, Rylee, and Levi; her sister, Tammy Wiley; friend Kevin Bezdek; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gholson Cemetery Association or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
