Martha M. TracyJan. 8, 1921 - Dec. 30, 2019Martha M. Tracy, age 98, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, which was just a week before her 99th birthday. Visitation was held on Friday, January 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. Graveside service and burial were held on Saturday, January 4, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas.Martha was born in Huntsville and grew up on the family farm. After graduating from high school, she moved to Houston and worked for Phoenix Dairy where she met her husband, Van Tracy. She and Van were married in February of 1945. During the 52 years they were married, they enjoyed doing things together such as traveling, golf, and fishing. They also worked in church programs at Crestview Church of Christ and Lake Shore Church of Christ.Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Van; sister, Annabel Dorrell of Houston; and brother; Bill Summers of Houston.Martha is survived by four nieces, Theresa Mansfield of Houston, Pat Lioce of Fort Worth, Janet Sibley of Humble, and Sheryl VonRuff of Pearland.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Tracy, Martha M.
To send flowers to the family of Martha Tracy, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.