Ronnie Townsend, Sr.Oct. 23, 1958 - Aug. 11, 2019Mr. Ronnie "Skibo" Townsend, Sr., passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S 35th Street in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

