Dorothy TownsendSeptember 21, 1927 - August 29, 2018Dorothy C. Townsend, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, peacefully went to her heavenly home, August 29, 2018. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 31, at the First Baptist Church of Clifton, Texas, with Brother, Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church.She is survived by four sons and one daughter, Bart and wife, Betty, of Clifton, Rick and wife, Ginny, of Mart, David and wife, Melinda, of Woodway, Michael of Waco, and Kandy and husband, Wes Reese of Corsicana; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends - too numerous to mention.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

